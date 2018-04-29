TRSU Executive Committee meeting agenda for May 3, 2018

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Executive Committee will meet on Thursday May 5, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the Roost Building at Fletcher Farm

I. CALL TO ORDER:

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. April 12, 2018 Executive Committee B. April 12, 2018 Full Board

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. OLD BUSINESS: A. Superintendent’s Evaluation

VI. NEW BUSINESS: A. Business Manager B. Autism Programming

VII. SUPERINTENDENT REPORT: A. Executive Sessions B. Building Lease

VIII. 1 V.S.A. § 313 EXECUTIVE SESSION: A. § 313(a)(3) Executive Assistant B. § 313 (a)(1)(B) Salary Negotiations IX. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: A. TRSU Executive Committee Meeting, June 7, 2018, TRSU – Roost, 6:00 PM

VI. ADJOURNMENT