TRSU Executive Committee meeting agenda for May 3, 2018
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Executive Committee will meet on Thursday May 5, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the Roost Building at Fletcher Farm
I. CALL TO ORDER:
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. April 12, 2018 Executive Committee B. April 12, 2018 Full Board
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. OLD BUSINESS: A. Superintendent’s Evaluation
VI. NEW BUSINESS: A. Business Manager B. Autism Programming
VII. SUPERINTENDENT REPORT: A. Executive Sessions B. Building Lease
VIII. 1 V.S.A. § 313 EXECUTIVE SESSION: A. § 313(a)(3) Executive Assistant B. § 313 (a)(1)(B) Salary Negotiations IX. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: A. TRSU Executive Committee Meeting, June 7, 2018, TRSU – Roost, 6:00 PM
VI. ADJOURNMENT
