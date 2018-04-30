Arts events: May 4-May 6, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

May 4: NEYT’s ‘James and the Giant Peach, Jr’

New England Youth Theatre proudly presents James and the Giant Peach, Jr. based on the classic tale by Roald Dahl, to be performed on May 4 at 7 p.m., May 5 at 2 and 7 p.m., May 11 at 7 p.m., May 12 at 2 and 7 p.m., and May 13 at 2 p.m. at 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro.

Based on one of Dahl’s most poignantly quirky stories, James and the Giant Peach, Jr. is a brand-new take on this beloved tale.

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean, and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks, and plenty of disagreements along the way.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for students.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.neyt.org, in person at the NEYT Box Office, or by phone 802-246-6398 from noon–5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

New England Youth Theatre is an accessible theater, with accommodations for wheelchairs, and Assistive Listening Devices for patrons who are hard of hearing.

May 5: Annual Derby fund-raiser features the Speckers

The Derby Day Gala, an annual benefit event for Okemo Valley TV on Kentucky Derby Day, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 at Willie Dunn’s Grille at 89 Fox Lane at the Okemo Valley Golf Course in Ludlow.

Local father-daughter music duo, John and Ida Mae Specker will be the highlight of the evening.

The event will include a meal of small plates prepared by Willie Dunn’s, featuring a unique blend of Southern and Mexican-inspired foods, in a nod to both the Derby and Cinco de Mayo. There will be charity betting, live viewing of the Derby, a hat contest, a silent auction, and prizes. In addition, Okemo Valley TV staff will have a hands-on video exhibit, in which partygoers can participate.

Tickets are $30 each, or for $150, a Friends of Okemo Valley TV special package that includes 2 reserved seats, 1 horse sponsorship and 2 annual memberships to Okemo Valley TV.

Visit okemovalley.tv for more information on the event and to place orders for tickets and/or horse sponsorships or call the station at 802-228-8808.

May 5: Pianist Enrico Elisi performs Bach’s Partitas

Italian pianist Enrico Elisi presents a free evening of Bach as a culmination of his Yellow Barn residency exploring the last of the composer’s keyboard dance suites at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in Putney concluding with an open discussion between musician and audience.

The concert is part of Legacy Putney, a 10-day collaborative celebration of Putney history, arts, and culture.

Admission to this concert is free. Advance reservations are encouraged for guaranteed admission. Call 802-387-6637 or email tickets@yellowbarn.org for reservations.

May 6: BMC Faculty Recital features music by British and American composers

The Brattleboro Music Center presents a Faculty Recital on Sunday, May 6 featuring vocal music by British and American composers at 4 p.m. in the BMC Auditorium at 72 Blanche Moyse Way in Brattleboro.

Featured performers will be soprano Margery McCrum and tenor Walter Cramer, with Hugh Keelan at the piano.

Tickets are $30 for patrons, $20 general admission, and $10 for students, with BMC students under 18 admitted free. Visit https://bmcvt.org for more information and to purchase tickets.