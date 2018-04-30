Chester Chatter: A joyful, early Green Up Day

By Ruthie Douglas © 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

When driving around our state, one quickly realizes how beautiful our countryside is. And why is that you wonder? Is it because there are no billboards cluttering up our roadsides? Is it because there’s little trash or rubbish to be seen?

Earth Day and Green Up Day find folks in Vermont out picking up trash and cleaning roadsides. Green Up Day began when my girls were young and they got right into the idea.

The PTA organized the first ever Green Up Day. Everyone met outside of Green Mountain High School, where school buses were lined up. Parents and their children boarded the bus that traveled along their regular route.

We were lucky. The girls and I got driver Winston Cook for our route. He was very popular with the kids. We went up Flamstead Hill, Manson Road and Trebo Road. Oh the junk we gathered in our Green Up bags. We also had fun because Winston had a great singing voice and he would lead us in song.

Over the back roads, up the hills we went singing our heads off. The kids felts very proud of themselves.

May we always take pride in our beautiful state.

Out and about

Sympathy to the family of Kal Pajala of Andover. Our thoughts are with his wife Vivian and sons Greg and Brad.

Patsy Cline came to Chester on Saturday April 21, performing at the American Legion Hall. Impersonator Courtney Shayne of Albany, N.Y., entertained a large crowd with her two-hour, one-woman show. It was a great evening. Swept back into the 1950s, the dance floor held countless dancers. Many sang along to the beautiful songs of Patsy Cline. It was a night to remember and kept a smile on everyone’s faces. Paul and Ellen Wilcox of Manchester attended the Patsy Cline show with their son Paul and spent some time visiting with him.

Gramp Spaulding is feeling much better. He would like to thank all those who sent cards or called wishing him well. Gramp is back feeling himself once again.

Kirby Putnam and Carissa Neathawk and baby Finley were honored with a house warming party at their new home on Fletcher Hill Road. Best wishes.

The Domino Chicks meet at my home this past week for lunch and a game. It was just the right kind of day to be inside — rainy and cold. Linda Stowell was the winner.

Take time to drive by the Pinnacle Recreation Area and cast your eyes up to see the newly remodeled warming hut. With grant money, it now becomes a cozy spot to relax and enjoy the view. John Wright has done a great job transforming the hut by the disc golf course for all to enjoy.

The Stone House Antique Center held its annual garden party over a recent weekend. Many folks enjoyed the event.

Did you see the meteor shower last Saturday night? I heard the sky was busy with 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

This week’s trivia question: Where was the Marble Mart?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The Second Hand Rose shop was located on the third floor of the Odd Fellows Hall, which had been located where the Town Hall parking lot now is. Proceeds from the shop were used where needed.



Street Talk



Now that the snow is gone, do have yard work to do?