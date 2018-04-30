Community events: May 2-May 8, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

May 2: How to downsize your garden

Cheryl Wilfong, a Windham County Extension master gardener, offers the first in a series of three lectures of tips on how to scale-back your garden.

The first talk will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2 at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Vermont 100 in Londonderry.

Sponsored by the Windham/Windsor County Extension Master Gardeners, the series is free, but attendees must register by calling 802-824-4343.

Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency serving nine area mountain towns. Check out its website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org and like them on Facebook.

May 4: First Friday writers open mic in Chester

Join Phoenix Books Misty Valley for an Open Mic for Writers from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 4 at the shop at 58 Common St. in Chester.

Writers can bring any sort of piece — non-fiction, poetry, fiction or experimental — to read to showcase their talents. Participants can be any age. The public is invited to attend the presentation.

Light refreshments will be provided. Reserve a spot to read by emailing Anna at annab@phoenixbooks.biz.

May 5: Spring Farmers’ Market in Springfield

The Springfield Farmers’ Market opens spring market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 at The United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St. in Springfield. Vendors offer fresh maple syrup, dairy products, meats, pickles and preserves, and baked goods along with handcrafted gifts other items.

The Springfield Farmers’ Market’s regular season begins Saturday, June 2 at their new location on Clinton Street next to Nortrax, near the trailhead of the walk/bike path.

The group welcomes new vendors. Applications are available on their website springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com.

Email springfieldfarmersmarketinc@gmail.com, or call 802-885-4096 for more information and check them out on Facebook. The Springfield Farmer’s Market Inc. is a vendor-run non-profit organization.

May 5: Saxtons River holds fishing derby

The Saxtons River Recreation Area holds its annual fishing derby Saturday, May 5 at the derby pond 1.3 miles north of the rec area on Pleasant Valley Road.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., with fishhooks in the water at 8:30 a.m.

The derby is open to youth 4 to 14 years old, with prizes donated by J & H Hardware in different age categories. Registration is free, but donations are appreciated.

A 50/50 raffle and bake sale will be held to raise funds for the Recreation Area. Anyone who would like to volunteer or to donate baked goods is asked to contact Samantha Fletcher at 802-869-1407 or samanthamperry@hotmail.com.

May 5: Children’s Book Week Story Time at Misty Valley

To celebrate Children’s Book Week, Phoenix Books Misty Valley reads The Rabbit Listened, by Cori Doerrfeld at a free Children’s Story Time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 5.

Established in 1919, Children’s Book Week — an annual celebration of books for young people and the joy of reading — is the longest-running national literacy initiative in the country.

Phoenix Books Misty Valley is located at 58 Common St. in Chester.

For more information, visit www.phoenixbooks.biz or call 802-875-3400.

May 6: Free spring wildflower walk

Celebrate spring by joining Libby Mills and Sarah Waldo from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 6, on a hike to discover spring wildflowers.

Every year, the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association’s hike leaders scout potential properties locating the most evident varieties of seasonal plants and flowers on display during the weekend. The early hour will catch plants looking eastward for the morning sun.

Wear waterproof shoes and bring a camera and water. A magnifier and/or wildflower book to aid in identification are optional. Participants meet at Westminster West Church, 44 Church St., to carpool to the site. The hike is free but registration is required. Contact Sarah Waldo at 802-387-6036 or sarah_waldo@hotmail.com.

Visit www.windmillhillpinnacle.org for more information about other upcoming free Pinnacle Association programs and directions to the Westminster West Church. Or visit https://m.facebook.com/windmillhillpinnacle for the latest updates.

May 6: Weston firefighters host Open House

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department in conjunction with Green Mountain Fire Equipment Company holds an Open House from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 6, to showcase its new tanker and other fire apparatus.

The event takes place at the station at 734 Main St. in Weston. The Open House includes training on fire extinguisher use; sales of various size fire extinguishers; the public can bring in their home fire extinguishers for inspection. Food and beverages will be available.

For more information call 802-824-3539 or email wvfd@comcast.net.

May 6: Hike the West River Trail section

On Sunday, May 6 meet at 1 p.m. to carpool to the beginning of the hike at the Winhall Campground entrance at 919 Winhall Station Road in South Londonderry.

The group will hike from Ball Mountain Dam Road on the West River Trail, past Angel Falls, to the Winhall Campground, which is a total of 4.1 miles with minimal elevation change. Bring a snack, fluids, and an extra layer. Reservations are required. Contact hike leader Joe Ninesling at runraft@aol.com or 802-289-2801.

May 7: Misty Valley’s YA Book Club meets

Youth from grades 7–12 are welcome to join the Young Adult Book Club meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 7 at Phoenix Books Misty Valley at 58 Common St. in Chester.

This month the group reads and discusses You’re Welcome, Universe by Whitney Gardner.

For more information, visit www.phoenixbooks.biz, call 802-875-3400 or visit the shop.

May 8: Learn about long-term care insurance

Expert in long-term care insurance, Kieran McKenna, says long-term care is predominantly home care, and whether you eventually live in a nursing home, assisted living facility or remain home, you can plan for the expense now with a long-term care insurance policy.

McKenna discusses options to fund long-term care at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8 at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry. These include self-funding; traditional long-term care policies; hybrids which include life insurance with long-term care; life insurance with riders attached to use for long-term care and an annuity with a long-term care component. There is no charge to attend but call 802-824-4343 to register.

Neighborhood Connection is a non-profit social services agency serving nine area mountain towns. Visit its website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org and like them on Facebook.