GMUHS seeks host families for exchange program

Green Mountain Union High School and PAX Academic Exchange are searching for families interested in volunteering to be host families for foreign students.

By hosting an exchange student for a whole or half school year, you will help promote global understanding, maintain a valuable resource in our educational community, and learn some exciting new aspects of foreign culture. Students arrive at the end of August for the upcoming, 2018-2019 school year.

Students like 15 year old Frederik from Germany hope to come to Vermont this fall. He enjoys playing American football and tennis, and loves to go fishing with his family. Families get to choose a student whose interests match up well with their own, so they can spend their time together sharing and learning new things together.

Host families come in all shapes and sizes and represent the diversity of American culture, with varied economic, religious and racial backgrounds. Among those who truly enjoy the exchange experience are parents looking to give their children a glimpse of the world and introduce them to new customs and cultures, without having to travel the globe.

Some successful host families do not have high school age children, while others have adult children who no longer live at home. They say that hosting an exchange student gives them an opportunity to enrich their own lives and connect with their community in a whole new way.

Hosting is not as expensive as you think, nor as routine altering as you may believe.

If you’ve considered hosting but have questions, please contact Kimberly at KimberlyE@pax.org or 802- 824-3792.