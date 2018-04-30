Green Up in Londonderry, Weston, Rockingham

Green Up Day events in Londonderry

As Londonderry gets ready for Green Up Day on Saturday, May 5, Green Up bags are now available for pickup at the Transfer Station, on Route 100, and Londonderry Hardware in Mountain Marketplace. Beginning Monday, April 30, bags may picked up at the Town Office, 100 Old School Road.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 5, bags can be picked up at the Champion Fire Station, 60 Main St. in South Londonderry. Participants can also drop off their filled bags at the Fire Station, the Transfer Station and the Williams Park/Mill lot on Route 11/100.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Champion Fire Station will host an Open House. You can meet the firefighters, tour the station and enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages.

For more information contact Chief Jeff Duda at 802-375-3650 or by email him at jduda121c1@gmail.com.

Bags available at Weston Town office

Green Up garbage bags are available at the Town Office, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Filled bags can be delivered to the Weston Recreation area, 429 Lawrence Hill Road, for disposal in the town truck.

Green-Up Day in Rockingham

Green Up Day comes to Rockingham on Saturday, May 5. The public can pick up the familiar green bags to clean up neighborhoods, roads, parks and playgrounds at the Town Clerk’s office, J&H Hardware store, and the Saxtons River Market, and at Herricks Cove on Sunday, May 6 during the 2018 Wildlife Festival.

To participate, pick up the official bright green bags and fill them with roadside trash. Wear bright clothing so cars will see you. Gloves and boots are recommended to protect against dirt and ticks. Once an area is clean, the bags can be left by the side of the road for town-wide pick-up on Monday, May 7 or dropped off at the Saxtons River Fire Department, Rockingham Highway Garage or the Bellows Falls Garage.

For more information, visit www.greenupvermont.org. To report an area that needs a special crew or to volunteer to captain a team, email Guy Payne at gpayne@gmail.com or leave a message at 802-869-2600.