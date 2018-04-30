High blood pressure? Treat yourself to these brownies
By Jim Bailey
Due to my son’s daily struggle with high blood pressure, I thought of this old (almost forgotten) recipe from my father’s collection.
My son had no clue what was in them and neither will you! The term “moist” doesn’t even begin to do them justice; they are super chocolatey and just plain great to eat and feel good about it after!
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained well
3 eggs
1/4 cup cocoa
4 ounces dark (at least 70% cacao) chocolate
1 tablespoon vanilla
3/4 cup honey
3 tablespoons pure olive oil
Nonstick cooking spray
1 teaspoon baking powder
Preheat oven to 350-degrees F. Grease an 8-inch square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
Add oil and dark chocolate into a microwave safe bowl and heat for 1 minute.
Remove to stir until smooth. If you need to heat longer, do so in 15 second increments until completely melted; set aside.
In a food processor or blender, add remaining ingredients and melted chocolate. Puree on high until completely smooth.
Pour into prepared pan and bake 25 minutes. It will feel slightly soft but that is what you want.
Remove from oven to cool.
Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist.
