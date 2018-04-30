High blood pressure? Treat yourself to these brownies



Due to my son’s daily struggle with high blood pressure, I thought of this old (almost forgotten) recipe from my father’s collection.

My son had no clue what was in them and neither will you! The term “moist” doesn’t even begin to do them justice; they are super chocolatey and just plain great to eat and feel good about it after!

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained well

3 eggs

1/4 cup cocoa

4 ounces dark (at least 70% cacao) chocolate

1 tablespoon vanilla

3/4 cup honey

3 tablespoons pure olive oil

Nonstick cooking spray

1 teaspoon baking powder