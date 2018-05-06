By Shawn Cunningham

A one car accident at about 1:30 p.m. shut down traffic on Rt. 11 at Andover Road in Chester for nearly four hours on Sunday afternoon.

An unidentified driver sheared off a pole on the south side of Rt. 11 just across from Andover Road. According to bystanders, the car hit the pole and rolled over onto Christmas trees growing by the side of the road, but the driver appeared to have only some cuts.

The pole carried VTel fiber optic cables which ended up on the road. Crews worked through the afternoon to remove the car and prepare the cables to be restrung on a new pole. Once the cables could be lifted above the road, one lane of traffic was opened to allow a large number of eastbound vehicles to get by. The one lane was opened shortly after 5 p.m. and as of 5:20 p.m. a VTel crew with a replacement pole was arriving on the scene.