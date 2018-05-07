Arts events: May 11-May 19, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

May 11: Acoustic folk concert in Bellows Falls

Joe Jencks, songwriter, entertainer, and educator, presents a solo performance at a Stone Church Arts concert, at 7:30 p.m., on Friday, May 11 in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

May 11: Auditions open for ‘Zombie Musical’

Auditions open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 11, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 12 for the Repertory Theatre Company’s summer The Zombie Musical. The group is casting adults and teens, 13 and up. The show runs Aug. 10 and 11 on the Claremont Opera House Stage.

This production is a parody tribute to Night of the Living Dead meets Disco Inferno with a nod to The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

If you want to be considered for a singing part, prepare an up-tempo song from the ’70s and bring back up music with you.

For additional information, email office@claremontoperahouse.org.

May 11-12: Walpole Players presents ‘Real Inspector Hound’

The Walpole Players Company presents Tom Stoppard’s murder-mystery/farce-parody The Real Inspector Hound.

The production is performed each evening at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 11 and 12 at the Walpole Town Hall’s Helen Miller Theater at 135 School St. in Walpole, N.H.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12 years old and available at Galloway Real Estate and Joanie Joan’s Baked Goods in Walpole, N.H. and at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls. For more information, call 603-756-4207 or visit the players website here.

May 13: Laura Molinelli headlines Mother’s Day concert

The Jamaica Community Arts Council hosts Laura Molinelli and friends for a musically filled Mother’s Day concert. Patti Casey, Susannah Blackly and Sally Newton share in a round-robin song performance with Molinelli.

The concert is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 13 at Jamaica Town Hall, 3735 Vermont Route 30 in Jamaica. Admission is a suggested donation of $10. For more information, visit www.JamaicaCommunityArts.org.

May 13: Evening of traditional song

Local traditional musician Keith Murphy presents an evening of traditional and tradition-inspired song at 7 p.m., Sunday, May 13 the Brattleboro Music Center 72 Blanche Moyse Way in Brattleboro. Becky Tracy joins Murphy on the fiddle.

The concert showcases material from Murphy’s newest release, Land of Fish and Seals, his third solo recording. Tickets are $15; contact the BMC at 802-257-4523 or visit bmc.org.

May 18: Weston’s First Annual New Works Festival

Weston’s First Annual New Works Festival is a two-week celebration of nationally recognized artists creating new work at varying stages of development.

The first year series includes actor/writer Molly Regan’s one-woman play The Accidental Curator, presented in a fully staged workshop production following development at New York’s Ensemble Studio Theatre and Chicago’s Steppenwolf.

Kait Kerrigan’s Father/Daughter will receive its first-ever public reading.

Judith Sloan’s Yo Miss, developed in part at a Weston Artists Retreat, will take its next leap to a full onstage reading.

7 p.m. May 18: The Accidental Curator

3 p.m. May 19: Father / Daughter

7 p.m. May 19: The Accidental Curator

1 p.m. May 20: Father / Daughter

4:30 p.m. May 20: The Accidental Curator

7 p.m. May 24: The Accidental Curator

7 p.m. May 25: Yo Miss!

3 p.m. May 26: Yo Miss!

7 p.m. May 26: The Accidental Curator

Tickets for Weston’s New Works Festival events range from $10 to $35 and can be purchased by phone or online at westonplayhouse.org. All three events may be bundled together in a first-year Festival Pass. Pass-holders will receive discounts, guaranteed seats for the readings, and an invitation to an evening of selections from Weston’s Young Playwrights program on May 16 in which teaching artists mentor local high school students to find their voice in original short plays. New Works Festival Passes must be purchased by phone through the Box Office at 802-824-5288.

May 19: Mediterranean lyra music

As part of their third annual New England tour on the back of their new double record “Lunar,” Ross Daly and Kelly Thoma stop in Bellows Falls to perform a Stone Church Arts concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 19 at Immanuel Episcopal Church at 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Based on the island of Crete in Greece, Daly and Thoma are masters of the Mediterranean lyra. In this performance, they will be joined by Tev Stevig on oud and Michael K. Harrist on double bass from the Çesni Trio.

Tickets are limited and available in advance: $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. Information and tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

