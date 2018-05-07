College News

The Castleton University volunteer mentoring program matches Castleton undergraduates with local fourth- and fifth-grade students from the Castleton Village School.

The following Castleton students have become a certified members of the University Mentoring Program.

Garrett Benson of Springfield and

Kristina Knockenhauer of Chester

Lyndsie Cammarata of Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List at Elmira College in New York for the Winter 2018 Term. Full-time students who achieve a grade point average of 3.600 or higher at the end of any Term I or Term II are placed on the Dean’s List at the college.

Skyler Munson of Springfield, a Psychology major, is graduating from the Coastal Carolina University Honors Program. The school is located in Conway, S.C.

Each graduate has completed a rigorous curriculum composed of at least 24 hours of honors work, including a final honors thesis/project achieving a cumulating grade point average of at least 3.50. The cumulative GPA of the spring graduating class is 3.79. Students presented their work in public forums more than 75 times at conferences or research competitions and have earned numerous awards.