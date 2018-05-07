Community events: May 12-May 20, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

May 12: Casey Junker Bailey with Mother’s Day crafts

Attend to the South Londonderry Free Library at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 12 to make special gifts for mom with artist Casey Junker Bailey at 15 Old School St., in South Londonderry.

The program is free of charge and appropriate for children of all ages.

For more information, visit www.southlondonderryfreelibrary.org or email southlondonderryfreelibrary@gmail.com.

May 12: Learn to crochet with Six Loose Ladies

The team at Six Loose Ladies Fiber shop teaches “Learn to Crochet” at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 12, at the Whiting Library, 72 Main St. in Chester. The workshop is free. Enrollment is limited.

May is the month for the library’s annual seed giveaway. There will be several flower and vegetable varieties available on a first come basis. If anyone has seed to share, bring them to the library so neighbors can enjoy them.

For information or registration, call 802-875-2277, email whitinglibrary1@gmail.com or visit Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 12: Friends’ Annual Plant Sale at Rock Library

On Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the Friends of the Rockingham Library annual plant sale at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls to purchase some plants at great prices. Held the day before Mother’s Day, perennials, annuals, bulbs, shrubs and ornamental grasses will all be available. Organic herbs and vegetables will also be ready for purchase and planting.

There will be coffee and refreshments, and master gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. Bring the kids for the craft activities. Buy a chance to win one of many garden-themed raffle prizes. Make a bid on a garden-themed silent auction item.

To donate plants for the sale, place them in pots or plastic bags, and label them to the best of your ability including name and light preference. All plants are welcome, as long as they are not invasive. Drop them off at the library Monday, May 7 through Thursday, May 10 during library hours, which are Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The group is also looking for volunteers to help before and after the event and for donations of empty pots. For more information about volunteering, contact rfpl@gmail.com.

For more information, call 802-463-4270, visit rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by.

May 13: Hike West River Trail from S. Derry to Winhall Campground

Meet at 1 p.m., on Sunday, May 13 with the Green Mountain Club Manchester at the Depot in South Londonderry 34 West River St. then carpool down to the trailhead of West River Trail.

This is a 3.8-mile essentially flat, easy hike. It’s a great hike for beginners. Bring snack, fluids and an extra layer. Registration is required. Contact the hike leader Joe Ninesling at runraft@aol.com.

May 14: Update on emerald ash borer

The emerald ash borer, native to northeastern Asia, is an exotic beetle that has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in North America. In February 2018 the presence of the “jewel beetle” was confirmed in Vermont.

At 2 p.m. on Monday, May 14, at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections on Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, Alma Beals will discuss the spread of the emerald ash borer, how to identify the invasive insect and point out the signs and symptoms of damage.

Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency serving nine area mountain towns, next to the post office. Check out its website at www.neighborhoodconnections.org and like them on Facebook.

May 18-20: BRGNS to hold Spring Rummage Sale

Black River Good Neighbor Services will hold its annual Spring Rummage Sale, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19 and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 20 at Fletcher Farm on 611 Route 103 South in Ludlow.

The sale features clothing, housewares, books, linens, furniture and all manner of goods. They need volunteers to help set up, to help with the sale and people to donate baked goods for the bake sale.

BRGNS is primarily a food shelf and financial assistance non-profit organization serving Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly and Plymouth. Proceeds from the rummage sale are used to purchase food for the community or are used for various financial assistance programs.

BRGNS also runs a thrift store at 37B Main St. in Ludlow, behind the Ludlow Community Center.

For more information or to bake or volunteer, call Audrey at 802-228-3663.

