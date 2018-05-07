To the editor: Chester family needs medical help for soon-to-be-born baby

My name is Scott Boucher and my wife is Stacey Sanderson. She is a Chester native, and I am a longtime transplant from Burlington. Our oldest daughter Anya is a second grader at CAES, and we are proud of our town.

Chester is a wonderful, safe and close-knit community, and we have seen the residents support each other through everything whether it is a wedding or a house fire.

Recently we received some surprising and devastating news that has turned our lives upside down.

We found out in March that we are having a second baby who will be here in July. Within a week of that discovery, we learned that this baby girl, who we are naming Emma, has severe brain and heart abnormalities and will have to be born in Boston and have emergency open heart surgery if she is to survive.

We have created a Go Fund Me page to help cover all the expenses associated with Emma’s birth and medical needs, but we need all the visibility we can get for her to have a chance.

We are turning to our friends, family and community for help, as we try to get as much visibility for our campaign for Emma.

Thank you for taking the time to read this,

Scott Boucher and Stacey Sanderson

Chester