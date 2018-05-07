For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Vendors sought for Vermont Golden Honey Festival

Repeatedly voted a Top Ten Fall Event of Vermont, the Vermont Golden Honey Festival offers artists, crafters, beekeepers, and food purveyors the opportunity to present their products and services to hundreds of travelers, bee enthusiasts, and craft fair aficionados.

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Golden Stage Inn 399 Depot St. in Proctorsville.

Vendors are encouraged to have at least one product that highlights the honeybee or uses a product from the hive (such as honey, pollen, or beeswax).

Find some honeycomb fabric or weave some honeybee stripes. Include the honeybee in your photography or artwork. Add some honey to your recipes. Creative connections are welcome. Proceeds from this event benefit a local charity.

There is a $30 registration fee if received by May 30 and if at least one product showcases the honeybee (or its hive products such as honey or beeswax), all other registrations are $40.

Booths are 10′ x 10′. Vendors must provide their own tables, tents and other display needs. Electric is not provided. Bring a generator or contact the public for assistance. No refunds after June 30.

For more information, visit its Facebook page or its website.

Got Claremont Opera House history?

An acquisition campaign is going on to provide the community with a source of the rich history of the Claremont Opera House.

Artsy Partners are collecting donations of items from Claremont Opera House’s history to be part of the new exhibition space, The Directors’ Lounge. Claremont Opera House’s Board members and staff will care for this space, located under the clock tower at 58 Opera House Square, in Claremont, N.H.

These objects will be exhibited for patrons and guests during major events at the Opera House.

For those who are interested in adding an object to the Directors’ Lounge display, contact Jason Farrell at 603-542-0064 or via email at artistrypartners@aol.com.