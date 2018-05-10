Chester Select Board agenda for May 16, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16 for its regular meeting. It will take place at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the May 2, 2018 Select Board meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Yosemite Firehouse Future Use Ideas; Historic Preservation Committee

5. Chester Development Fund Policy

6. Entertainment Permit: Fullerton Inn

7. New Business for Next Agenda

8. Adjourn