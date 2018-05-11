Andover Select Board agenda for May 14, 2018

The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 14 at Town Offices, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from April 23rd meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report

6. New Business: A. Town Hall Use

7. Old Business: A. Budget discussion

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 05/28/2018 at 6:30 p.m.

GMUSD budget re-vote, 05/22/2018 from 8-7