Andover Select Board agenda for May 14, 2018
The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 14 at Town Offices, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from April 23rd meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report
6. New Business: A. Town Hall Use
7. Old Business: A. Budget discussion
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 05/28/2018 at 6:30 p.m.
GMUSD budget re-vote, 05/22/2018 from 8-7
