Chester Chatter: In appreciation of mothers

Mothers are special. The role of a mother is the most important for family life.

My mother was a great cook: Our meals were wonderful. She was not much of a housekeeper, but we accepted that part. Every day she played the piano or had the radio on playing music. I was familiar with all kinds of music, from opera to country western.

I loved the love songs of the 1940s, the music that came out of World War II. Music usually filled our house.

My mother liked nice clothes and she also made certain we girls had nice things. She had lots of jewelry as well.

Because I was the baby of five daughters, my sisters always accused me of being spoiled. I mostly got away with what I wanted to.

I am lucky. I always knew my parents loved me. I never went to bed without kissing them good night.

Simple things make for a happy home. This Mother’s Day, I hope you let your mother know how much you care. But it is never too late.

Homecomings and celebrations

Donna Whitney is home from the hospital after suffering a heart attack. Her daughter Corey came up from Virginia to be with her.

Bernie Mowrey celebrated his 100th birthday with a gathering of family and friends. Bernie is Chester’s oldest resident.

Judy Henning celebrated her new fire pit with a cook out. Folks enjoyed the beautiful evening gathered around the fire.

Bert Burns has been under the weather lately. Hope you are feeling better.

The 5th Annual Heath Gordon fund-raiser and auction was held on a recent Saturday. Proceeds raised are for a scholarship for art or musics students at Green Mountain High.

A celebration of life will be held for Mark O’Neil at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 19 at the Chester American Legion. Bring your memories to share.

Tom Merritt, 91, has died. Tom was once commander of the Chester American Legion Post 67. He volunteered for many veterans projects.

I’m looking for someone to shorten my new pants down to 5 feet tall. Give me a call: 802-875-3260.

This week’s trivia question: Where was Jake’s Barbershop?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The Hind Quarters was a popular steakhouse in Chester, located where Country Treasures quilt shop is on Main Street.



Street Talk



Do you do anything for Mother’s Day?