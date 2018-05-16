Community & Arts Briefs: May 19 – May 23

For more upcoming events, click here for new The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

May 19: First Baptist Church of S. Derry to be dedicated

First Baptist Church of South Londonderry invites friends and neighbors to celebrate and dedicate their new building on Saturday, on May 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 62 Crescent St. in South Londonderry. A fire destroyed the original church in August 2010. There will be a dedication service at 3:30 p.m. with music, a message, and time of prayer.

The event includes tours of the finished main level and unfinished spaces that will be completed in the future. Finger food and drinks will be provided.

Worship services at First Baptist Church of South Londonderry are at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings. For more information, take a look at their website: firstbaptistlondonderryvt.org or call 802-856-7266.

May 19: Clean Water Fundraising 6K Walk/Run

Walk, run, or push a stroller at the World Vision Global 6K for Water at 9 a.m. and meet at Chester Baptist Church, opposite The Green at 162 Main St. in downtown Chester. Each registration provides lasting clean water to a child.

This is a kid-friendly walk/run and is not officially timed; participants are encouraged to time themselves with an app or stopwatch and arrive early to park and get ready before the start.

Registration is $50 for adults, but only $25 for minors (under 18)

To register or find out more about the Global 6K for Water. go to www.worldvision6K.org. During the registration process using the “Join a Team” option to join the Chester Area 6K for Water team. Alternatively, find the event on Facebook (Chester Area 6K for Water) and use the Ticket link to go to the team page and register from there.

May 19: Alexis Matrone Art Reception at Winhall Memorial Library

The Winhall Memorial Library exhibits the photography of Alexis Matrone for the month of May. An artist’s reception will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 19 at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Refreshments served.

For more information, visit email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741.

Visit their website at www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org for the latest events, news, new books, and movies. Like them on Facebook and follow them on Instagram.

May 19: ‘Singing in the Rain’ dances into Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium

Singing in the Rain is Friends of Ludlow Auditorium’s next movie screening at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium at 37 South Depot St. in Ludlow.

Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor star in the musical classic filled with memorable songs, lavish routines and Kelly’s song-and-dance number performed in the rain.

Set during the advent of “talkies,” Don Lockwood rose to stardom during Hollywood’s silent-movie era — paired with the beautiful, jealous and dumb Lina Lamont. And when Lockwood becomes attracted to young studio singer Kathy Selden, Lamont has her fired. But with the introduction of talking pictures, Lockwood finds his career in jeopardy after audiences hear Lamont speak in her shrill voice for the first time.

The film is free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be supplied by Berkshire Bank and FOLA provides water. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA web site at www.fola.us.

May 21: Chester Police Chief, K-9 Dutch at Seniors Meeting

Attend the Chester Senior Citizens Club’s monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 21 at the Chester Congregational Church on 469 Main St. and meet Chester Police Chief Rick Cloud and police K-9 Dutch. Cloud will discuss and demonstrate how Dutch performs his job with the department. If you need a ride, just call Georgia at 802-875-6242.

May 23: Free Financial Literacy Class in Chester

Financial literacy puts change in your pocket and you can make that happen by attending Chester-Andover Family Center’s Financial Literacy Class. Presented by People’s United Bank, learn how to prepare and follow a personal spending plan. The class is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23 at the Chester-Andover Family Center at 908 Vermont Route 103 South in Chester. For more details, call the Center at 802-875-3236, or visit their website.