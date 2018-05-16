Northern Stage extends program to eight schools

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Northern Stage expands BridgeUP: Theater to eight area schools

In 2016, Northern Stage launched Shakespeare in the Schools, an intensive month-long residency that brought professional artists into area schools to teach students the power of acting and performing the words of William Shakespeare. Each residency culminated in students performing one of Shakespeare’s plays on the main stage at the Barrette Center for the Arts at 74 Gates St. in White River Junction.

BridgeUP: Theater in the Schools program is bringing 16 teaching artists into eight area schools serving nearly 300 students over a broad geographic radius, with a special focus on school districts where the arts are needed most.

The mission of BridgeUP: Theater in the Schools is to increase theater access and learning resources for rural and underserved youth throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. The program culminates in a performance for family and friends at the Barrette Center for the Arts on the Byrne Theater stage.

