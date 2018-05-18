Grafton Select Board agenda for May 21, 2018

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 21 at the Grafton Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Approve Minutes: May 7, 2018

3. Warrants, as signed, presented to Select Board

4. Grafton Improvement Association: Trayhan Property, Tire Recycling, other Various GIA Items – Don Dougal.

5. Highway Report: Municipal Roads Grants-In-Aid Program – If Town will participate, motion to send letter

Gib Lockerby Road. If town desires to extend road, a motion to initiate extension, and a motion to set time and date for inspection and hearing.

Highway access policy – first view. Set date for review.

Other Highway items.

6. Excess Weight Permits Issued (Cummings and Son Landclearing)

7. Efficiency Vermont, Free Energy Assessment

8. Conveyance of Burial Plot 30A DD to Wells of Westminster, Vt.

9. Public Comments

10. New Business

11. Date of Next Meeting – June 4, 2018 @ Grafton Garage @ 6 p.m.

12. Adjourn