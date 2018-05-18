Weston Select Board agenda for May 22, 2018
The Select Board for the Town of Weston will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, in the Town Office, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda:
2. Public Comment:
3. VLCT:
4. MVP Administrator:
5. Access Permit:
6. Banking:
7. Financial Management Questionnaire:
8. Municipal Roads Grant Invitation 2019:
9. Neighborhood Connections:
10. Review and Approve Minutes:
11. Delinquent Tax Report:
12. SO #11 Payroll, SO #11 Vendors:
13. New & Old Business:
14. Adjourn:
