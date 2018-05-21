Celebration of Life for Wain Maass set for June 2

A service and Celebration of Life for Mrs. Wain K. Maass, a longtime resident of Chester who died peacefully on Jan. 22, 2018, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 2 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. in Chester.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Mrs. Maass’s name to Pennies for the Playground, Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 S. Main St., Chester, VT 05143.