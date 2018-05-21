Celebration of Life for Wain Maass set for June 2
The Chester Telegraph | May 21, 2018 | Comments 0
A service and Celebration of Life for Mrs. Wain K. Maass, a longtime resident of Chester who died peacefully on Jan. 22, 2018, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 2 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. in Chester.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Mrs. Maass’s name to Pennies for the Playground, Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 S. Main St., Chester, VT 05143.
Filed Under: Latest News • Obituaries
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.