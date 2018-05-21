Chester opens Development Fund to Village Center

Changes approved by the Select Board last week to the Chester Development Fund Policy will allow for property owners located in the designated Village Center to apply for funds to improve their properties.

They may apply for either a mini loan or a grant or a combination thereof to help in conducting a variety of work, including façade improvements, painting, or tree planting and maintenance.

Grants will be considered for up to $500 each and loans are available for up to $1,000 each. Total funds available are limited and applications will be reviewed upon receipt.

Currently, the loans and grants are not based on financial need.

The fund remains open to small businesses for larger loans as it has in the past.



Further information and an application are available at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., or on the town’s website.

Derry Transfer Station to begin taking textiles

Beginning Friday, May 25, the Londonderry Transfer Station, at 7060 Vt. Route 100, will once again accept clean and dry clothing, shoes and sheets for recycling. Please bring your donations in plastic bags.

Recycling and donating your clothes will keep them out of the trash and into the hands of someone who can give them a second life.

Donations will be taken during regular hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Two Planet Aid boxes will be available, and an attendant will be on duty to ensure that the only items deposited are textiles and that any overflow items are stored safely elsewhere.