College News

Sarah Wells of Chester was recently awarded the Castleton University Academic Excellence Award in Computer Information Systems for the 2017-2018 academic year. The Academic Excellence Award is given annually to a student who is deemed the top student in his or her major.

Barnabus Holleran of Chester received a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday, May 13. St. John’s College is a leading liberal arts institution with campuses in Annapolis, Md., and Santa Fe, N.M.

Benjamin Hamblett of Weston was among recipients of Lehigh University’s James J. Duane III Student Life Leadership Award in spring 2018. The award is give to seniors in recognition of extraordinary performance as a student leader at the Bethlehem, Penn., based school.

Nicole Palmer of Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List of Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H., for spring 2018. Palmer, who majors in nursing , is a member of the class of 2019. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.

Jacob Therrien of Springfield received a Bachelor of Arts degree on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Curry College commencement exercises in Milton, Mass.