Former Rep. Olsen named to Vt. Board of Ed

Former state Rep. Oliver Olsen of Londonderry has been appointed to the Vermont State Board of Education by Gov. Phil Scott.

“While serving in the legislature, Oliver demonstrated tremendous attention to detail, a clear understanding of education funding and policy, and a vigorous commitment to the rules and integrity of the process. He also worked on Act 46 and understands this law, in detail,” said Scott. “His knowledge and experience will be a very valuable addition to the State Board of Education as it completes its work on Act 46 and supports our efforts to improve equality and the quality of our public education system.”

As moderator of the Taconic and Green School District, Olsen also has experience with implementing statewide education laws at the local level.

“The governor has drawn attention to critical challenges facing our education system,” said Olsen, “including Vermont’s demographics and how we will sustainably fund our schools so that they continue to offer equitable and high-quality education to our kids.”

Olsen is the parent of three children: two sons, a third grader and first grader at Flood Brook School, and a daughter who will be entering kindergarten this fall.

Olsen previously represented Jamaica, Londonderry, Stratton, Weston and Winhall in the Vermont House of Representatives, and served on the Human Services, Natural Resources & Energy, Ways & Means, and General, Housing & Military Affairs committees during his tenure.

BRSU’s new Food Service, Operations chiefs come from Flood Brook

Two employees of Flood Brook School in Londonderry have been appointed to new positions with the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, needs created by the merger of five of the six BRSU schools into the Taconic & Green School District.

Kelly Foster, head of Flood Brook School Food Services, has been appointed to the new position of director of Food Services for the six schools operated by the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union.

BRSU Superintendent Jackie Wilson said, “I’m thrilled to have Kelly take the lead in making our food service program the envy of the state.”

Reared in Vermont, Foster attended the University of Southern California where she majored in Art History and Business Administration. Upon graduation in 2005, she moved to Brooklyn and worked as office manager for a hedge fund company. Looking for new experiences to offset the routine desk job, Foster enrolled in nutrition classes on weekends at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. She then earned a degree in Whole Foods Nutrition and Cooking from New York City’s Natural Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts.

Foster decided she would practice her new trade in “a place where I am comfortable.” She’s been cooking at the Flood Brook School for eight years. “And,” she says, “I’ve loved every minute.”

In her new role, Foster will lead a team of food service professionals serving the children in the BRSU’s six schools. She’s already busy meeting with school chefs and looks forward to engaging parents and students to get feedback on what they expect from a school lunch program.