To the editor: Chester Snowmobile Club thanks landowners for trail access

The Chester Snowmobile Club maintains more than 60 miles of VAST snowmobile trails running through Chester and the surrounding towns.

We love the town of Chester and, as a way to support the community annually, we make financial contributions to many local organizations.

During the last meeting of the season, we recently voted to make donations to the Chester Rescue Squad and the Chester/Andover Summer Camp Program.

Earlier this year we also made donations to The Yosemite Engine Company and David’s House.

At this time we want to express our sincere appreciation to the many landowners who allow us to have a portion of our trail on their property.

Because of their generosity snowmobilers have the opportunity to truly enjoy winter in Vermont.

Stan Choiniere

President

Chester Snowmobile Club