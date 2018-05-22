© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The West River Farmers Market celebrates its 25th season starting on Saturday May 26. Founded in 1993, the West River Market is among the largest and oldest in Vermont.

The market’s 40 vendors sell fresh local produce and cheeses, local meats, poultry and eggs, maple products, pickles, plants, prepared food and drinks, baked goods, crafts and more.

Many market days feature live music and there are picnic tables on the site. Several vendors take credit cards and visitors can also use an ATM card to purchase tokens – that can be used at any vendor’s booth – from the market manager.

The West River Market takes place every Saturday from Memorial Day to Columbus Day (rain or shine) at the intersection of Routes 11 and 100 (at the flashing light) in Londonderry. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.