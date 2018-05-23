Introducing The Telegraph’s New Calendar!

The new Chester Telegraph Calendar has been months in the making. To introduce it, we’ve created four simple-to-read graphics to help walk you through the features that our new Calendar has to offer. Please read the explainer and click on each graphic to enlarge the view. Or click here to explore the live calendar on your own.

A. The New Calendar offers our readers several views (Agenda, Day, Month and Posterboard), a growing list of categories if you are looking for a specific type of event, more event details and mapping to the venue among other features. Our Default View is Stream.

1. There are five ways to view the calendar – pick the one you like best 2. Find the kind of event you want by picking a category from the pull-down menu. Get back to all by clicking the“X” next to Categories 3. The thumbnail event listings include a picture. Click on the listing to get more information for that event (See D below).

B. Below is the Month view. Events show up as a list within the date block they occur.

1. Shows the view. 2. Indicates the month you are currently viewing. 3. Hover over a specific event (Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser in this case) and the full event pops up next to it. Click on the event and it will take you to the full page for that event. (See D below).

C. Below is the Posterboard view, offering a dynamic look at area events.

1. Shows the view you have chosen. 2. Indicates the date range. 3. Event subject is in bold, easy-to-read type. 4. Offers a good amount of information and 5. With artwork to catch the eye. Again, click on any event to take you to the page for that specific event. (See D below).

D. Below is the EVENT Page for this specific Event.

1. Shows all the details you need to know, including cost range, box office number and venue website. 2. The Google map is expandable. Click on it to begin mapping your route.

And that’s it! You’ve just taken a tour around the new Chester Telegraph Calendar. Click here to explore the live calendar on your own. Have some feedback? We’d love to hear from you: info@chestertelegraph.org.