Grafton Planning Commission special meeting May 29

The Grafton Planning Commission will hold a special meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the Grafton Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Agenda Review

2. Approval of May 8, 2018 Minutes

3. Public Comment

4. Work on the Grafton Town Plan – Energy Chapter

5. Time permitting, begin review of the entire Town Plan

6. Discussion about schedule and possible supplemental meetings

7. Other Business

8. Adjournment

Next meeting: June 12, 2018 6:30 PM at the Grafton Highway Garage