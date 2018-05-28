A flavor explosion in these raspberry truffles



My favorite berry is the raspberry. Sure, I am supposed to love blueberries more because I am a yankee but honestly, I love everything raspberry flavored.

And these chocolate truffles are explosively flavored. A true treat to be shared with … nobody!

1/4 cup raspberry puree, see NOTE

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 pounds chocolate chips, divided

2 tablespoons honey

2 1/2 tablespoons very soft, unsalted butter

Line a loaf pan with plastic wrap, with the ends coming up to the top; set aside*.

Place the raspberry puree and cream in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium high heat.

Meanwhile, place 6 ounces of chocolate chips and honey in a food processor. Once the cream mixture just begins to boil, pour over the chocolate chips and let sit for 1 minute. Pulse for 20 seconds and stop. Add butter by the teaspoon, pulse again until well combined and stop.

Continue processing the same way until the mixture is pudding-like in consistency, plopping off the spoon when scooped. Do not over process or the cream will separate.

Immediately, transfer chocolate “ganache” into the prepared pan, level the top and place in refrigerator for about two hours, or until firm and cold.

Melt remaining chocolate in the microwave; set aside. Remove truffles from refrigerator and lift the film wrap (in order to remove truffle in one piece) onto a cutting surface. Cut into desired sizes, separating each square. When chocolate has melted, pour over each square, using a spoon or fork to decoratively drizzle the tops of each. Let sit until chocolate has hardened and enjoy.

*Double the recipe if desired, including when making the raspberry puree and use an 8-inch square pan instead.

NOTE: Make raspberry puree before starting this recipe by placing 1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries in a blender or food processor and pulsing until as pureed as possible. Strain to remove seeds and boil over medium heat until reduced by half. This should give you the amount needed for the recipe.