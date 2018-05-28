Chester Chatter: Lilacs for those we loved, lost

By Ruthie Douglas

Spring is truly here with Memorial Day arriving. Right on time, the lilacs are in bloom. Growing up, we had a row of lilac trees in front of our porch, five purple and one white.

We made bouquets for family graves. Mayonnaise jars were washed and small stones were placed in the bottom. Lilacs and water filled the jar and we wrapped tin foil on the outside and tied it up with a bow. We then had our homemade arrangement for our family members.

Recently, while walking around the cemetery, I saw a sea of plastic flowers, most that looked unreal. There were some plants but missing were the homemade bouquets like my family loved putting together.

I love the flags flapping and flying in the breeze, telling us a veteran lies here at this grave site. So many veterans are in our town cemetery. Chester has many, going back to 1776.

Won’t you take a minute to think of them?

Remembering old friends

The Celebration of Life for Mark O’Neil, held on a recent Saturday at the Chester American Legion, was filled with many friends. Doris Eddy officiated, calling on his many friends to recall memories of Mark. He was so well liked, old times and memories came easily. Beth O’Neil, Mark’s daughter, and her two sons of Denver, Colo., have been here for her father’s memorial. Nice seeing you Beth.

Butch Gordon, a longtime resident of Chester and recently of Florida, has died. Butch owned the popular Pioneer House that held many fun times and was known statewide for its St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Butch and Mark were good friends, they might be sharing a laugh or two right now. Butch was the father of three children, Wendy, Sam and Heath.

Matt Swenson of Chicago, son of Bev Groshens, has been here for his father Bill Swenson who has been ill and just recently died.

Suzanne Jaquith of Westminster, Colo., has been visiting family and friends and spending some time with brother-in-law Bert Burns. Nice to see her.

The school budget vote on Tuesday had a very low turnout. How sad. The budget did pass however.

This week’s trivia question: Who was the meat cutter at Al’s IGA who was always whistling?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The Hazen family worked at the Depot Post Office for many years. Harriet was the Post Master, Bunny was the clerk and George and Steve were mail carriers. And a big shoutout to Deb Stearns for her correct answers!



Street Talk



