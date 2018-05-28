Community & Arts events: June 1-June 6, 2018

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar.

To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

June 1: Community Players presents ‘Charlie Brown [Revised]’

The “Peanuts” characters set out on another comedic adventure at The Springfield Community Players with You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown. [Revised].

Show performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, June 1, 2, 8 and 9. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, June 3 with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. The event takes place at 165 South St. in Springfield.

The musical features a series of vignettes based off the “Peanuts” comic strip. Each vignette showcases the personalities of the characters—even quirks, weaknesses, and strengths.

Tickets are $12 and $15. Reserve them by calling 802-885-4098 or visit its website at www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org.

June 1: Free community dinner at North Springfield Baptist

The North Springfield Baptist Church will host a free community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 1. Dishes served are usually salads, casseroles, beans, soups, breads, desserts and beverages.

Everyone is welcome to attend. The church is located at 69 Main St. in North Springfield and is handicap accessible. For more information, call 802-886-8107.

June 1 & 2: Chester Plant Sale at St. Luke’s



he Chester Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 1, and 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 2 on the side lawn of St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St., Chester.

Plants featured are hardy perennials from Vermont gardens, as well as hardened annuals that cannot be found locally. A wide variety of plants are ready for purchase.

In addition, there will be information on invasive plants, Gardener’s Log notebooks, homemade jams and preserves, and seasonal produce, if the weather cooperates. Also present will be knowledgeable gardeners eager to give advice on plants and design.

Profits from the sale benefit both St. Luke’s Church and the Chester-Andover Elementary School’s new playground. For questions, contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340.

June 2: Seek history at Black River Academy Museum opening day

Interested in finding out about the history of Ludlow and the Black River Academy? Visit the museum from noon to 4 p.m. on its opening day on Saturday, June 2 at 14 High St. in Ludlow.

There are three floors of displays highlighting the events of Ludlow and the academy’s history. An introductory video can be viewed entering the museum, giving an overview of what is included in the museum.

From 2 to 4 p.m., Gretchen Gregory from Northern Gardens and Landscaping demonstrates various methods of making your own tea. Refreshments served.

General admission is $2, seniors and students $1. For more information visit its website or email glbrehm@tds.net.

June 5: Esther Fishman on backyard composting

Esther Fishman, the recycling coordinator for the Londonderry Solid Waste Recycle Group, discusses the ins and outs of backyard composting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5 at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry.

A limited number of Soil Saver Compost bins are available at $28. Countertop food scrap buckets will also be available for $4.25. Payment is by check or cash only.

Neighborhood Connections is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office. Visit www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org or 802-824-4343 for more information.

June 6: Fascinating history of garden vegetables

Common garden vegetables have long and fascinating histories.

Science and history writer Rebecca Rupp discusses the stories behind many favorites in “Wolf Peaches, Poisoned Peas, and Madame Pompadour’s Underwear: The Surprising History of Common Garden Vegetables,” a free presentation at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6 at Weston Community Church on the Hill at 37 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston.

This event is presented by the Wilder Memorial Library and the Vermont Humanities Council. Contact Randall Szott, library director, with any questions at 802-824-4307.