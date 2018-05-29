College News

The following students graduated from the University of Vermont during the Burlington schools recent 217th commencement ceremonies.

Kathleen Bourque of Chester, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology.

Emily Comstock of Chester, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.

Shauna Corbet of West Townshend, Bachelor of Arts, Psychological Science.

Marjorie DesLauriers of Chester, Bachelor of Science, Biological Science.

Blakely Gilmore of Ludlow, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Preschool.

Christopher Lefevre of Chester, Bachelor of Arts, Biology.

Chad Leonard of Chester, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.

Andrew Nader of Chester, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics.

Tyson Pond of Springfield, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude.

Julia Stein of North Springfield, Bachelor of Science, Psychological Science.

Lauren Warner of Springfield, Bachelor of Arts, Biology.

Seth Wilkins of South Londonderry, Bachelor of Science, Community Entrepreneurship.

Muriel Chase of Chester has received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Kyle White of Springfield has been named to the winter 2018 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.