GM girls advance to semi-finals over Yellow Jackets

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Green Mountain High Chieftains softball team extended its record to 15 and 1 with a 10 – 3 win over the Windsor Yellow Jackets last evening and in doing, advanced to the semi-finals in the Division 3 tournament.

GM’s offensive efforts were lead by sophomore Maddie Wilson who – in addition to catching the game – picked up a triple and a single and drove in four RBIs. Junior Annie Lamson added two hits including a double to drive in 3 runs. Senior Lexi White reached base three times and scored three runs.

Junior Erika Knockenhauer scattered six hits over seven innings while striking out six.

Windsor’s Jasmine Fraser lead her team going two for four and batting in all the Yellow Jackets’ runs. Pitcher Carah Rugg hurled a complete game, notching seven strikeouts.

With Bellows Free Academy shutting out Leland & Grey 10-0, the stage is set for a semi-final game on Tuesday June 5 at 4:30 p.m. at Mackenzie Field, which is behind Stone House Antiques, 557 Rt. 103 in Chester.

Tom Knockenauer contributed to this story.