Chester Select Board meeting for June 6, 2018
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
- Approval of Minutes from the May 16, 2018 Selectboard Meeting and May 17 Special Selectboard Meeting
- Citizen Comments
- Old Business
- Food Truck Permit; Laurie Scott
- Chester-Andover Playground Equipment Update; Chris Meyer
- Autumn Event; Lee Whiting
- Salvage Yard Ordinance; Jim Carroll
- Sunoco Easement; Jim Carroll
- Green Mountain Power Easement Request; Elizabeth Bosiak
- Popple Dungeon Vote on Construction Alternative; Julie Hance
- Church Street Scoping Study Grant Approval; Julie Hance
- Liquor License
- Jiffy Mart
- Cemetery Deed
- Sign 2018 Bond Documents
- New Business for Next Agenda
- Adjourn
