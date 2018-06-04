Chester Select Board meeting for June 6, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Approval of Minutes from the May 16, 2018 Selectboard Meeting and May 17 Special Selectboard Meeting
  1. Citizen Comments
  1. Old Business
  1. Food Truck Permit; Laurie Scott
  1. Chester-Andover Playground Equipment Update; Chris Meyer
  1. Autumn Event; Lee Whiting
  1. Salvage Yard Ordinance; Jim Carroll
  1. Sunoco Easement; Jim Carroll
  1. Green Mountain Power Easement Request; Elizabeth Bosiak
  1. Popple Dungeon Vote on Construction Alternative; Julie Hance
  1. Church Street Scoping Study Grant Approval; Julie Hance
  1. Liquor License
  • Jiffy Mart
  1. Cemetery Deed
  1. Sign 2018 Bond Documents
  1. New Business for Next Agenda
  1. Adjourn
