Chester Select Board meeting for June 6, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor for 30 years, having worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.