Creative community meetup in Springfield

The Cornerstone Creative Community of Vermont hosts a free Breakfast Social from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 7 to broaden and b uild partnerships within the art community.

A major focus of the initiative is regional networking — connecting creatives and individuals who work in commercial art to find ways to collaborate, cross-promote and strengthen collective impact.

People engaged in the promotion of the arts, working artists, musicians, performers, culinary arts, publishing, film, IT and the design world of East Central Vermont are invited to this free grassroots-networking event, which takes place at The Great Hall at 100 River St. in Springfield.

The morning’s schedule is as follows:

9–10 a.m.

Breakfast social and networking

Welcome by Caitlin Christiana, executive director of Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce. Introduction by Bob Flint, executive director of Springfield Regional Development Corp.

10 a.m.–noon

Community discussion and presentations by guest panel members including local business owner and guitar maker, Scott MacDonald of S.B. Custom Instruments; Sabrina Smith and Robyn Priebe of the Steampunk Society of Vermont; and Nina Jamison, director of exhibitions at The Great Hall at 100 River St. and founder of Gallery at the VAULT.

For more info or to register, email cdamiani@trorc.org. Or visit their facebook page.