UPDATE: Rolling roadblocks on I-91 this week Times and durations may vary

| Jun 04, 2018 | Comments 0

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of June 4, 2018.

I-91 NORTHBOUND & SOUTHBOUND ARE REDUCED TO ONE LANE WITHIN THE CONSTRUCTION ZONE.

I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!

Monday thru Friday – Daytime:

  • Continued installing beam support hardware on Piers
  • Continue mobilizing cranes to needed locations
  • Continue receiving beams at the lay-down area
  • Continued preparation to begin beam erection to begin Thursday
  • Continued concrete work on Abutment 1 for support walls
  • Complete backfilling at abutment 2 and construct crane pad
  • Truck traffic on Golden Hill Road

Thursday – ROLLING ROAD BLOCKS  to allow for beam deliveries:

  • 8:00am and 11:00am southbound for approximately 30 minutes
  • 10:00am and 2:00pm northbound for approximately 30 minutes

Friday – ROLLING ROAD BLOCKS  to allow for beam deliveries:

  • 8:00am southbound for approximately 30 minutes
  • 10:00am northbound for approximately 30 minutes

Please note rolling road block times could vary due to unforeseen circumstances.

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rockingham-Bridges-595422213984445/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/roadconstructvt #91rockbridges
Live Traffic Cameras: http://asti-traffic.com/tcm/default.aspx?id=c2a64a32-8015-48de-b622-122dd0bd7084

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Latest News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.