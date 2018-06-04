UPDATE: Rolling roadblocks on I-91 this week Times and durations may vary
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of June 4, 2018.
I-91 NORTHBOUND MOTORISTS SHOULD BE AWARE OF MERGING RAMP TRAFFIC ENTERING THE ROADWAY! PLEASE USE CAUTION!
Monday thru Friday – Daytime:
- Continued installing beam support hardware on Piers
- Continue mobilizing cranes to needed locations
- Continue receiving beams at the lay-down area
- Continued preparation to begin beam erection to begin Thursday
- Continued concrete work on Abutment 1 for support walls
- Complete backfilling at abutment 2 and construct crane pad
- Truck traffic on Golden Hill Road
Thursday – ROLLING ROAD BLOCKS to allow for beam deliveries:
- 8:00am and 11:00am southbound for approximately 30 minutes
- 10:00am and 2:00pm northbound for approximately 30 minutes
Friday – ROLLING ROAD BLOCKS to allow for beam deliveries:
- 8:00am southbound for approximately 30 minutes
- 10:00am northbound for approximately 30 minutes
Please note rolling road block times could vary due to unforeseen circumstances.
Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rockingham-Bridges-595422213984445/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/roadconstructvt #91rockbridges
Live Traffic Cameras: http://asti-traffic.com/tcm/default.aspx?id=c2a64a32-8015-48de-b622-122dd0bd7084
