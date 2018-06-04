Ricotta doughnuts with orange chocolate sauce



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

I wanted to add a recipe I meant to a long while ago but completely forgot. So before warmer weather hits us here in the Northeast, try these little gems.

They are so moist and flavorful, I don’t know why I even added a chocolate dipping sauce … Well, yes I do! Who doesn’t like chocolate? In fact, I divided the batter in half and added even more chocolate chips.

Orange Chocolate:

1/4 cup chocolate chips

1/4 cup Dutch-processed cocoa

1 cup milk

1/3 cup strong coffee

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon grated orange zest

Ricotta Rounds:

1 cup ricotta

2 eggs, beaten well

1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon each cinnamon and nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla

Oil, for frying

Powdered sugar for dusting, optional

Place all Orange Chocolate ingredients in a small saucepan over the lowest heat possible, stirring to combine. While chocolate is melting, pour about 3 to 4 inches oil in a sturdy pot and bring to 350-degrees F. over medium heat, or heat oil in a deep fryer according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Meanwhile, don’t forget to swirl the Orange Chocolate every few minutes while melting, and make the doughnut dough.

Blend together well the ricotta and eggs. In a separate bowl, blend flour and baking powder, adding it to cheese mixture along with spices and vanilla. Stir until smooth.

Carefully drop tablespoon-sized amounts of doughnut batter into the oil, turning often to ensure even browning. Be sure not to crowd the dough balls.

Cook for about 2 minutes and remove to a paper towel-lined platter to drain. Let oil rest to reheat and continue until all batter is used.

Let doughnuts cool slightly before dusting with powdered sugar and serve with Orange Chocolate to dip.