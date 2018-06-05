Chester DRB agenda for June 11, 2018

The Chester Development Review Board will meet for a site visit at 5:25 p.m. on Monday June 11 at 7 Pine View Drive prior to its public meeting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1) Review draft minutes from the May meeting

2) Citizens comments

3) Reconvene Conditional Use ( #521) Justin & Amy Anderson

4) Conditional Use application ( #522) Pairman-Newell Ventures LLC

5) Deliberative session to review previous matters