Chester DRB agenda for June 11, 2018
Press release | Jun 05, 2018 | Comments 0
The Chester Development Review Board will meet for a site visit at 5:25 p.m. on Monday June 11 at 7 Pine View Drive prior to its public meeting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1) Review draft minutes from the May meeting
2) Citizens comments
3) Reconvene Conditional Use ( #521) Justin & Amy Anderson
4) Conditional Use application ( #522) Pairman-Newell Ventures LLC
5) Deliberative session to review previous matters
Filed Under: Chester Development Review Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.