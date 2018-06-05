Chester observes traditional Memorial Day

With a parade, prayers, gun salutes, speeches, wreath layings and taps, Chester marked Memorial Day on Wednesday, May 30 – the traditional day rather than the “observed” Monday.

The weather was sunny and warm as bands from Chester-Andover Elementary and Green Mountain Union High schools played and marched from the North Street Cemetery to the Brookside Cemetery led by the Chester Fire Department and the color guard from Ludlow’s American Legion Post 36.

At the Green, where members of Chester’s American Legion Post No. 67 presided, he winner of the annual essay contest, 7th grader Philip Malazarte read his essay, “What Memorial Day Means to Me” and State Commander Huzon “Jerry” Stewart III offered his remarks. The remembrance was followed by a gathering at the American Legion.