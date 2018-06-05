College News

Emily B. Cowles of South Londonderry was one of nearly 520 students awarded bachelor degrees from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., during commencement ceremonies held on May 20. Cowles majored in history and received the degree of bachelor of arts.

Curry College of Milton, Mass., announces that the following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester:

Christina Ricitelli of Weston and



Jacob Therrien of Springfield.

Margaret Stevens of Springfield was named to the President’s List at Champlain College in Burlington for the spring 2018 semester. Students who are named to the President’s List have achieved a semester grade point average of 4.0 or higher.

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List of the Burlington-based University of Vermont. To be named to the list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Elizabeth Adams of West Townshend

Sarah Mangiacotti of South Londonderry

Danielle Marasa of Springfield

Alexander Naccarato of Springfield

Tyson Pond of Springfield

Ericka Schoff of Springfield

Julia Stein of North Springfield

Phoebe Tucker of Ludlow