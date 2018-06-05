GM District Vision Committee meeting June 12, 2018

The Green Mountain Unified School District Vision Committee will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12 at the Conference Room of Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St., in Proctorsville. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF  AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. Vision Committee: April 9, 2018

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. OLD BUSINESS:

VI. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Review where we are
b. Plan for the future
c. Job Description
d. STEAM Coordinator and World Language Coordinator

VII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE and AGENDA ITEMS

VI. ADJOURNMENT:

