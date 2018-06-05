To the editor: Rep. Pajala announces run

I am proud and excited to announce that I will be running for state representative as an Independent this November.

It has been an honor to work on behalf of Jamaica, Londonderry, Stratton, Weston and Winhall for the last six months and I hope that the community will entrust me with that responsibility in the coming legislative session.

I have learned a lot since November and am looking forward to putting that experience to good use.

I will be collecting signatures in the coming weeks and traveling around the community talking with people. After the special session is complete, I will be organizing a few gatherings to talk about our community’s needs and goals in the future.

Thank you to all for your support. Please never hesitate to contact me with questions or concerns.

Rep. Kelly Pajala

Windham-Bennington-Windsor

kellympajala@gmail.com

802-770-4987