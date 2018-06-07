Police seek information in trespassing case

| Jun 07, 2018 | Comments 0

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Vermont State Police are asking for help identifying this man in a trespassing case in Rockingham. Photo provided

The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in a trespassing complaint.

According to a press release, on May 21st, 2018 police received a complaint of a man trespassing on private property in the area of Missing Link and Alden Roads in the Town of Rockingham. Police say that the property is properly posted in high visibility areas. This is an ongoing issue in this area and the Vermont State Police are requesting assistance with identifying the man in this photo.

If you have any information please contact Trooper Austin Soule with the Vermont State Police of the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600 or e-mail Austin.soule@vermont.gov.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Latest News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.