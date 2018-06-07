Police seek information in trespassing case

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in a trespassing complaint.

According to a press release, on May 21st, 2018 police received a complaint of a man trespassing on private property in the area of Missing Link and Alden Roads in the Town of Rockingham. Police say that the property is properly posted in high visibility areas. This is an ongoing issue in this area and the Vermont State Police are requesting assistance with identifying the man in this photo.

If you have any information please contact Trooper Austin Soule with the Vermont State Police of the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600 or e-mail Austin.soule@vermont.gov.