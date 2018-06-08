CFD color guard to present at Fenway tonight
he Chester Fire Department’s color guard will present the colors before the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox tonight at Fenway Park in Boston.
The members of the color guard appearing tonight are:
Amber Wilson (Ax)
Ben Whalen (American Flag),
Mark Verespy (Vermont Flag),
Jim Ravlin (Chester Fire Dept. Flag),
Nick Trask (National FD Flag),
Andy Sheere (Ax).
Matt Wilson (Command)
Larry Edwards (Command)
Game time is 7:10 p.m.
