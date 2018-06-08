CFD color guard to present at Fenway tonight

| Jun 08, 2018 | Comments 0

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Chester Fire Department’s color guard will present the colors before the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox tonight at Fenway Park in Boston.

The members of the color guard appearing tonight are:

Amber Wilson (Ax)
Ben Whalen (American Flag),
Mark Verespy (Vermont Flag),
Jim Ravlin (Chester Fire Dept. Flag),
Nick Trask (National FD Flag),
Andy Sheere (Ax).
Matt Wilson (Command)
Larry Edwards (Command)

Game time is 7:10 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: In the Community

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.