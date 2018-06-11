Business events: June 13-June 15, 2018

June 13: Webinar explores business ownership

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13, the Small Business Administration holds a webinar about the basics of starting a business. The topics include financing options, market research, business plans and other resources available to launch a small business.

To join the webinar, log onto www.connectmeeting.att.com and use the meeting number 8882948505 and the code 5429282. Participants are encouraged to access the webinar five minutes prior to the start time.

To join by phone, dial 1-888-294-8505. When prompted, enter access code 5429282.

For more information, email kevin.morehouse@sba.gov or call 802-828-4422 Ext. 206.

For more information on the SBA, call 802-828-4422, visit www.sba.gov/vt or follow @SBA_Vermont. Small Business Administration Vermont District Office is located at 87 State St. in Montpelier.

June 15: Speed Dating Finance Workshop in Chester

The Springfield Regional Development Corp. hosts a Speed Dating Finance Workshop for small business owners from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 15 at the Newsbank Conference Center, 397 Main St. in Chester.

The free workshop is a series of short 15 to 20 minute segments that will address accounting and financing. To RSVP, email sandy@springfielddevelopment.org or call 802-885-3061.