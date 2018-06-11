Chester Chatter: When communication is key

By Ruthie Douglas

What if native Americans had had modern-day communications at their disposal? If they had had a website, a computer handy, well how different would our world and nation be today?

In my opinion, the native Americans were unable to communicate with Europeans and with many tribes of different dialects. What if instead he was able to tell about his people on the internet, offering important information such as the weather, where the best fishing was and how to use wild plants for medicine?

If Europeans and native Americans could have communicated better, I like to think that we all could have pooled our resources and gotten along just fine. History could have been rewritten had we all just been able to communicate.

Loss of old friends; celebrating new marriages

Recently, I lost two long-time family friends: Barbara Sawtelle and Dotty Snide Stearns. Barbara grew up on the farm near us on the Green Mountain Turnpike. She and her husband kept us laughing. Dotty grew up on Fox Chair Mountain Road, down the road and up the hill behind us. She and her family spent much time with us playing cards.

Happy birthday to my son-in-law Joe Bolaski.

Paul and Michele Wilcox and Ron Hunter Wilcox were in Greenville, S.C. to attend the wedding of daughter Brooke. Brooke Wilcox and Mathew Miller were married on June 2nd with Karen Trombley officiating. The young couple honeymooned in Paris, France

Gramp Spaulding is under the weather. Let’s all shower him with Get Well wishes.

Don’t forget your father on his day.

Save the date: Friday, July 13, the Chester American Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary is sponsoring a show with singers Ben Fuller and Johnny O. Tickets are $10 per person. and proceeds benefit auxiliary projects.

This past weekend was Alumni Time again! It was such a good time to reconnect with old friends and classmates.

This week’s trivia question: How many names of Civil War veterans are on the statue across from the Chester Green?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: It appears there are no phone booths or public phones in Chester!



Street Talk



What is your favorite memory of your father?

