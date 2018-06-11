College News
Jun 11, 2018
The following students have been named to the Dean’s List of Champlain College in Burlington for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the spring 2018 semester.
Ian Kehoe of Chester.
Joshua Sherman of Springfield.
Dean College, located in Franklin, Mass., announces that Catherine Sikes of Londonderry has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.
The following students were named to the Castleton (Vt.) University President’s List for the spring semester of the 2017-18 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Alden Livingston of Ludlow
Sarah Wells of Chester
The following students were named to the Castleton (Vt.) University Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2017-18 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.
Cassandra Howe of Springfield
Reilly Knipes of Andover
Morgan Little of Chester
Ryan Murphy of Chester
Kaitlin Wells of Cavendish
Skyler Munson of Springfield has been named to President’s List at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. Students named to this list achieved a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during the semester.
Brooke Willard of Ludlow graduated with a bachelor of science degree in public health from Colby-Sawyer College, located in New London, N.H. Willard is a staff specialist at Barton Associates Inc.
