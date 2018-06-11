Weston Select Board agenda for June 12, 2018

The Select Board of the town of Weston will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12 at Town Offices, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda:

2. Public Comment:

3. Road Foreman:

4. Senior Solutions:

5. Appoint Full Member to Planning Commission:

6. Support Planning Commission Application for Bicycle/Pedestrian

2018 V-TRANS Grant Program:

7. Forefathers Cemetery Railing:

8. Fire Truck Sale:

9. Dehumidifier:

10. Efficiency Vermont:

11. Windows Town Office:

12. Broken Window in Annex Attic:

13. Review and Approve Minutes:

Town Meeting Minutes:

14. Delinquent Tax Report:

15. SO #13 Payroll, SO #13 Vendors:

16. New & Old Business: .

17. Adjourn: