Weston Select Board agenda for June 12, 2018
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 11, 2018 | Comments 0
The Select Board of the town of Weston will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12 at Town Offices, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda:
2. Public Comment:
3. Road Foreman:
4. Senior Solutions:
5. Appoint Full Member to Planning Commission:
6. Support Planning Commission Application for Bicycle/Pedestrian
2018 V-TRANS Grant Program:
7. Forefathers Cemetery Railing:
8. Fire Truck Sale:
9. Dehumidifier:
10. Efficiency Vermont:
11. Windows Town Office:
12. Broken Window in Annex Attic:
13. Review and Approve Minutes:
Town Meeting Minutes:
14. Delinquent Tax Report:
15. SO #13 Payroll, SO #13 Vendors:
16. New & Old Business: .
17. Adjourn:
Filed Under: Latest News • Weston Select Board Agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.