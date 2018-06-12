Chester Planning Commission agenda for June 21, 2018

The Planning Commission of Chester will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. The commission’s regular meetings are on Monday nights. Below is its agenda.

1) Review minutes from June 4th meetings
2) Citizen comments
3) Continue discussing Energy Plan with Jason Rasmussen.
4) Set date for next meeting.

