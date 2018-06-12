Chester Rotary awards 5 GM grads scholarships

The Chester Rotary Club has awarded scholarships to five students graduating from Green Mountain Union High School.

Rotary Scholarship winners who are receiving $1,000 each include Sadie Wood, of Cavendish, who will be attending Duke University; Ben Haseltine, of Chester, who will be attending the University of Hartford; Sierra Kehoe, who will be attending the University of New Hampshire; and Noelle Gignoux, of Cavendish, who will be attending Georgetown University.

The Andy and Heidi Ladd Scholarship winner who will receive $4,000 over four years is Skylar Guida-Dailey, of Ludlow, who will be attending Community College of Vermont and, following that, Castleton University.

Chester Rotary Club has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships over the years to students graduating from Green Mountain Union High School. Community-supported events held by the Rotary provide the resources for these awards.